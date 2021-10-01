India, Australia to work towards enhancing resilience of supply chains & greater engagement in Indo-Pacific region: Piyush Goyal
India is committed to goal of nuclear weapons-free world: Harsh Vardhan Shringla
Germany’s Social Democratic Party wins largest share of vote in federal election
US Prez Joe Biden takes COVID-19 vaccine booster
China rules out easing of visa curbs and border controls in the near future
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Oct 2021 05:35:03      انڈین آواز

Punjab: Attempts to undermine CM’s authority must end’, Sunil Jakhar hits out at Navjot Sidhu

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

WEB DESK

Taking side of CM Channi amid the ongoing politics in the Punjab Congress, former state party chief Sunil Jakhar on Thursday said there should be an end to attempts to undermine the authority of the Punjab chief minister time and again.

His remarks came after Navjot Singh Sidhu announced that he will meet Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi here for talks.

“Enough is enough. Put an end to attempts to undermine the authority of CM time and again. Aspersions being cast on selection of AG & DGP is actually questioning the integrity/competence of CM and Home Minister to deliver results. It’s time to put the foot down and clear the air,” Jakhar tweeted.

Sidhu, after resigning as the Punjab Congress chief, had raised questions over the appointments of director general of police and state’s advocate general. He had said that he will “fight till the last breathe” for the state but never compromise on moral grounds.

After Sidhu had resigned as the Punjab Congress chief, Jakhar had then taken a veiled dig at the former cricketer and had said, “It’s just not cricket!” “What stands compromised in this entire ‘episode’ is the faith reposed in the (outgoing ?) PCC President by the Congress Leadership. No amount of grand standing can justify this breach of trust placing his benefactors in a peculiar predicament,” Jakhar had tweeted.

On Wednesday, Channi said he dialled Sidhu and told him that party is above all and invited him to talk out the issues. Following this, Sidhu on Thursday said he will meet the chief minister in the day.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

FC Goa edge out Bengaluru FC to reach Durand finals in sudden death

Kolkata, 29 September: FC Goa eked out a narrow7-6 victory after a sudden-death tie-breaker over Bengaluru FC ...

Mohammedan Sporting beat FC Bengaluru United to enter sixth Durand final

Kolkata, 27 September: Local favourites Mohammedan Sporting (MDSP), overcame FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) 4 ...

Head Coach Igor Stimac names 23 players for SAFF Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 26 September: Indian senior football team head coach Igor Stimac on Sunday nam ...

خبرنامہ

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz