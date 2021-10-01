Punjab: Attempts to undermine CM’s authority must end’, Sunil Jakhar hits out at Navjot Sidhu

WEB DESK

Taking side of CM Channi amid the ongoing politics in the Punjab Congress, former state party chief Sunil Jakhar on Thursday said there should be an end to attempts to undermine the authority of the Punjab chief minister time and again.

His remarks came after Navjot Singh Sidhu announced that he will meet Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi here for talks.

“Enough is enough. Put an end to attempts to undermine the authority of CM time and again. Aspersions being cast on selection of AG & DGP is actually questioning the integrity/competence of CM and Home Minister to deliver results. It’s time to put the foot down and clear the air,” Jakhar tweeted.

Sidhu, after resigning as the Punjab Congress chief, had raised questions over the appointments of director general of police and state’s advocate general. He had said that he will “fight till the last breathe” for the state but never compromise on moral grounds.

After Sidhu had resigned as the Punjab Congress chief, Jakhar had then taken a veiled dig at the former cricketer and had said, “It’s just not cricket!” “What stands compromised in this entire ‘episode’ is the faith reposed in the (outgoing ?) PCC President by the Congress Leadership. No amount of grand standing can justify this breach of trust placing his benefactors in a peculiar predicament,” Jakhar had tweeted.

On Wednesday, Channi said he dialled Sidhu and told him that party is above all and invited him to talk out the issues. Following this, Sidhu on Thursday said he will meet the chief minister in the day.