EC freezes Lok Janshakti Party poll symbol

WEB DESK

The Election Commission has freezed Lok Janshakti Party LJP poll symbol till dispute between Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras factions is resolved.

In its order, the Commission has barred both factions from using the name of LJP or its symbol bungalow till the dispute between the rival groups is settled by the poll-body.

It said, both the groups will be allotted different symbols and they may choose from the list of free symbols notified by the poll panel for the purposes of the current bye-elections in two Assembly Constituencies in Bihar.

The Commission said, both the groups shall be known by such names by as they may choose for their respective groups, including, if they so desire, linkage with their parent party Lok Janshakti Party.