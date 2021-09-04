Punjab and Haryana HC sets 6-month deadline for disposal of honour killing cases



AGENCIES / Chandigarh

In a major directive, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has set six-month deadline for disposal of honour killing cases, while issuing a slew of directions to the Sessions Judges, the police chiefs and the governments/administration of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

The Bench also directed the holding of trials on a day-to-day basis. Coercive processes were also directed to be issued for securing presence of witnesses, if required. Another deadline of 60 to 90 days was also set for probe completion.

Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi directed all the Sessions Judges in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to ensure assignment of honour killing cases to designated Court/Fast Track Court/one jurisdictional Court. Such Courts, in turn, were directed to ensure expeditious disposal of the cases, preferably within six months in accordance with the Supreme Court directions.Justice Tyagi also made it clear that the direction would apply even to pending cases.

The HC has also observed that affidavits and reports in honour killing cases have showed flagrant violation of some of the directions already issued by the Supreme Court (SC) and the High Court. It also showed delay or laxity in proper investigation, collection of evidence available and delay in the conclusion of trial.

In his 30-page judgment, Justice Tyagi directed the governments and UT Administration to appoint committees of Home Secretary, Finance Secretary, Additional Director-General of Police, Legal Remembrancer and Member Secretary of the State Legal Services Authorities at the State-level within a month.

The committees would examine all relevant issues regarding compliance with the Supreme Court and the High Court directions before submitting their reports with recommendations within three months. The governments and the administration would then consider the recommendations before taking policy-based action for implementation. The committee would also periodically monitor the compliance.

The Directors-General of Police were also directed to create a special cell in each district to collect and maintain information and prepare data base of couples approaching the Court or the District and Sessions Judges in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh for protection. They would call for reports regarding assessment of threat perception and take appropriate action/issue necessary instructions.

They were also directed to set up a 24-hour helpline or enable existing helplines to receive and register protection pleas and to coordinate with the police officers/officials for necessary assistance/advice/protection to such couple