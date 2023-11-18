Pune: Passing out Parade of 145th course of NDA to be held on 30 November

The Passing out Parade (POP) of the 145th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune, will be held on November 30. President Draupadi Murmu who is also the Supreme Commander of Armed Forces will review the Parade. This year’s passing-out parade marks a special milestone as the NDA will complete 75 years of its foundation in January. The Passing out Parade of NDA, one of the most prestigious military events in the country, marks the culmination of the three-year-long and arduous training at the academy.

Meanwhile, Convocation ceremony of 145th Course will be held on 29th November, in the presence of Dr. Suresh Gosavi, Vice Chancellor, Savitribai Phule University.