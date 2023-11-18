इंडियन आवाज़     18 Nov 2023 12:22:09      انڈین آواز

Prez Murmu inaugurates International Conference-cum-Exhibition on Aerospace and Aviation in 2047 in New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu today inaugurated a two-day International Conference-cum-Exhibition on ‘Aerospace and Aviation in 2047’ in New Delhi.  The Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s office, Jitendra Singh was also present on the occasion.

The exhibition has been organised by the Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI) to commemorate its 75 years of excellence.

The event will also include the release of a Compendium on 75 years of aerospace and aviation journey in India as well as the Vision Document 2047.

The two-day International Conference-cum-Exhibition will focus on India’s journey in the field over the last 75 years, showcasing the achievements, technological advancements and the role of great visionaries. It will be attended by one thousand 500 delegates including dignitaries, international experts, scientists, industrialists, academia, start-ups and students.

About 200 industries and MSMEs, including more than 75 start-ups, will showcase indigenous capabilities at the exhibition. Many heads of organisations and departments will deliver visionary talks during the conference.

