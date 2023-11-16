इंडियन आवाज़     16 Nov 2023 08:36:32      انڈین آواز

MoS Defence Ajay K Bhatt visits Dubai Airshow, holds bilateral talks with UAE counterpart

Published On:

The Minister of State for Defence and Tourism, Ajay K Bhatt, is currently in Dubai for the Dubai Air Show 2023, accompanied by a delegation of senior officials and experts from the defence sector. Five Defence Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) – HAL, BDL, MIDHANI, DRDO, and BEL – are also participating in the event.

During the visit, Minister Bhatt met with his UAE counterpart, Minister of State for Defence Affairs His Excellency Mohammed Al Bowardi, at the Dubai Air Show. The meeting focused on reviewing ongoing defence cooperation and exploring new avenues for collaboration. Minister Bhatt conveyed greetings from Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Minister Al Bowardi reiterated his commitment to strengthening defence ties as per the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement signed in 2017.

Expressing gratitude for the visit, Minister Al Bowardi, along with Raksha Rajya Mantri, visited the detachment accompanying the Advanced Lightweight Helicopter Sarang and the Lightweight Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas participating in the Dubai Air Show. Discussions included plans for joint exercises in 2024 and an exchange of views on recent regional developments. Minister Bhatt assured Minister Al Bowardi of India’s commitment to peace, harmony, and stability in the region.

Minister Bhatt also visited the India Defence Pavilion, interacting with the Indian team representing defence companies such as HAL, BDL, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited, and others. The pavilion showcased models of flagship products, including India’s fighter jet, LCA Tejas. The Minister engaged with experts from both sides, fostering collaboration and reviewing existing cooperation.

During a press interaction, Minister Bhatt expressed satisfaction with India’s presence at the Dubai Air Show, highlighted the ongoing India-UAE defence partnership, and discussed ways to enhance this partnership.

