Guardian “Angels” of Vizag, 321 Vizag Flight of Indian Navy celebrates 51st Anniversary

The guardian “Angels” of Vizag, 321 Vizag Flight of the Indian Navy celebrated 51st Anniversary. Based at INS Dega, the Flight consists of Chetak helicopters mandated to provide Search and rescue cover on the Eastern seaboard.
The men and machine of the “Angels” Flight have undertaken numerous life-saving missions both at sea and over land, protecting precious lives.
