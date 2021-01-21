Pune: Fire breaks out at Serum Institute of India plant; vaccine maker yet to comment

TV PHOTO

A major fire broke out at a building inside Terminal Gate 1 of the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Maharashtra’s Pune on Thursday afternoon, reports Times Now.

It may be noted that, the Serum Institute of India is the manufacturer of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine – Covishield.

As per news agency ANI, 10 fire tenders were engaged to bring the flames at the Serum Institute of India’s Manjari premises under control. However, latest reports suggest that fire continues to rage on the fourth and fifth floors of SEZ3 building inside Terminal Gate 1 of the SII.

Meanwhile, another news agency has reported that Covishield vaccine is made at the Manjari facility. However, other media reports suggest that the blaze reportedly broke out at an under-construction plant at the SII, which means there would be no effect on the production of the coronavirus vaccine.

The cause of the blaze is not yet clear.