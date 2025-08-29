Prophet For All: National Campaign to Serve Humanity and Spread Peace

AMN / WEB DESK

The Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP), led by its President Aamir Edresy, has launched a nationwide initiative titled #ProphetForAll Campaign with the aim of reviving values of compassion, justice, and service to humanity. The movement emphasizes that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is not only a religious figure for Muslims but also a universal role model whose life inspires goodness for all people, regardless of faith.

Humanity at the Core

The campaign stresses that this is not about preaching religion, but about practicing humanity. Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) embodied values such as kindness to orphans, care for the sick, feeding the hungry, protecting women’s dignity, respecting nature, and upholding justice. His sayings, “The best of people are those who are most beneficial to others,” and “All creation is the family of God,” are guiding principles of this campaign.

Activities Across India

The initiative plans to turn these teachings into action through grassroots efforts. On 31st August 2025, blood donation camps will be organized nationwide, symbolizing sacrifice and compassion. Alongside this, several activities are being lined up, including:

Hospital visits and patient support. Food and clothing distribution. Cleaning drives and tree plantations. Helping sanitation workers, guards, and daily wage earners. Interfaith dialogues and peace circles. Street plays and awareness drives promoting kindness and truth.

Individual and Institutional Roles

The campaign highlights that every person can contribute in simple ways—visiting hospitals with gifts, spending time with the elderly, planting trees, forgiving past wrongs, or expressing gratitude to teachers and workers. Organizations, schools, and NGOs are encouraged to scale up the movement with Seerat Weeks, essay contests, interfaith programs, and service projects in their communities.

Inclusivity at its Heart

The #ProphetForAll Campaign underlines inclusivity, urging participation from people of all faiths. Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) himself promoted interfaith respect and cooperation, and the campaign seeks to revive that legacy through peace walks, shared meals, and joint service activities.

Youth as Torchbearers

Students and young professionals are seen as central to spreading the message through social media campaigns, creative content, donation drives, and volunteer groups.

Conclusion

The campaign calls on all citizens to rise above division and negativity by living the Prophet’s message of mercy and unity. By turning good intentions into tangible acts of service, it aims to make every street and every heart a reflection of peace.