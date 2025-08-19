AMU Students Call Off Protest After Constructive Talks with Vice-Chancellor

AMN / Aligarh

The student protest at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) came to a peaceful end early today after a successful meeting between the university administration and student representatives. The dialogue, led by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Naima Khatoon, was marked by mutual respect and a focus on resolving key student concerns.

During the meeting, the Vice-Chancellor gave a patient hearing to the students’ demands, addressing their queries and providing clarity on various issues. One major outcome was the announcement that AMU Students’ Union elections will be conducted after the odd semester exams and before the winter break in December 2025.

Regarding the fee hike issue, the administration confirmed that the increase has been capped at 20% for existing students. Prof. Khatoon assured students that no one would be denied education due to financial difficulties. A committee will be formed to develop assistance mechanisms, and detailed fee structures will be shared. Additionally, payment deadlines will be extended as needed.

The university also committed to reviewing cases of students detained over attendance or similar matters on an individual basis. For students suspended during the recent protest, the Disciplinary Committee will meet within a week to review their cases.

After the meeting, student leaders publicly expressed satisfaction with the outcomes and officially called off the protest at Bab-e-Syed. In a symbolic gesture, the Vice-Chancellor visited the protest site and offered juice to students on hunger strike, marking a moment of reconciliation.

The incident reflects AMU’s ongoing commitment to dialogue, transparency, and a harmonious academic environment.