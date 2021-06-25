Proper evaluation criteria will be followed in CBSE class 12th exam: Nishank

AMN

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today assured students that proper evaluation criteria will be followed in Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE class 12th examination.

In a message posted on social media to address the concerns regarding the evaluation of CBSE board exams, Mr Nishank said, if any student has issue with the results, they can appear in the exam in August this year.

He added that under the evaluation criteria, the students will get results as per their ability and talent.

He reiterated that health of the students and better future are the priority for the government.