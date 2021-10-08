Air India returns to its founders -TATA- after a gap of 68 years
इंडियन आवाज़     08 Oct 2021 10:06:26      انڈین آواز

Prompt action in Ladakh testament to combat readiness, says IAF chief on Air Force Day

Published On: By

President, Vice President and PM Modi extend greetings to air warriors on Indian Air Force 89th Anniversary

Image

Staff Reporter

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Chaudhari has said that the prompt actions in response to developments in eastern Ladakh were testament to IAF’s combat readiness. He said, the IAF must demonstrate to nation that external forces will not be allowed to violate Indian territory.

The Air Chief Marshal said this while reviewing the ceremonial parade at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad on the occasion of 89th Anniversary of Indian Air Force today. He said, the security environment in the region and beyond has been impacted by complex interplay of geopolitical forces.

He added that the advents of new domains over and above the traditional domains of land, sea and air have resulted in paradigm shift in the way military operations will be conducted.

The Air Chief Marshal said, in sync with the changing nature of war-fighting, the ongoing capability enhancement in the IAF is aimed at providing the optimum means for employing air power. He said, it is the sacred duty of Air Force to protect nation’s sovereignty and integrity at any cost. He said, the year gone by has been challenging yet extremely rewarding. He added that IAF’s efforts in completing COVID-related tasks was a major accomplishment.

The Air Display commenced with flag bearing sky divers of the famous Akash Ganga Team dropping out of AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies. The flypast included heritage aircraft, modern transport aircraft and frontline fighter aircraft.

The function also witnessed the air display by Sukhoi Su-30 and Rafale. The ceremony concluded with spell-binding aerobatic display. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Army Chief General Manoj Naravane also attended the parade.

In the last eight decades, IAF has technologically evolved and grown in strength to thwart any threat to the nation. It is committed to safeguard the Indian skies and has played a key role in providing assistance to the people of the country during natural calamities.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have extended greetings to the air warriors, veterans and their families on the occasion of Air Force Day today.

In his message, President Kovind said, the nation is proud of the Indian Air Force (IAF) which has proved its competency and capability time and again during peace and war. The President said, he is confident that the Indian Air Force will continue to maintain its cherished standards of excellence.

The Vice President in his message said, be it war or peace, our Air Warriors have always made the nation proud through their courage, professionalism and excellence. He said, may these winged warriors keep soaring bringing glory to the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the members of the Indian Air Force and their families on Air Force Day today. In a tweet, Mr. Modi said, the Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. He said, they have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended greeting on the Air Force Day today. The Defence Minister in his message, said, the country is proud of its air warriors for responding to varied challenges with alacrity and resilience and being steadfast in the service to the Nation.

خبرنامہ

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

