India, UK agree to facilitate travel between two countries

AMN

India and UK have agreed to facilitate travel between the two countries. External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar today talked to UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

In a tweet, the Minister said, the decision will help to implement the Roadmap-2030.

Earlier, British High Commissioner to India said, Indians who are fully vaccinated with Covishield or any other UK-approved vaccine will not be quarantined when they arrive in Britain from 11th of this month thus ending the row over travel between the two countries.

UK had announced travel rules which stated that Indian travellers, even those who have received both doses of the Covishield vaccine, will be considered unvaccinated.

Following this, India also decided to impose reciprocity on UK nationals under which UK nationals arriving in India from the UK had to undergo the mandatory quarantine.