Govt engaged in active discussions with farmers’ Unions to resolve farm law issues says, Agriculture Minister
Tokyo Olympics begin with somber ceremony
59 killed in landslide and rain-related incidents in Maharashtra
25 dead, over 1.5 lakh evacuated as China province deluged by heaviest rain in 1,000 years
President appoints Vice Chancellors of 12 Central Universities
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jul 2021 06:21:58      انڈین آواز

Prof. K N Singh appointed as Vice Chancellor CUSB

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Prof. Kameshwar Nath Singh has been appointed as Vice Chancellor Central University of South Bihar (Erstwhile Central University of Bihar) located at historical city of Gaya.

CUSB was established in 2009 through the act of Parliament under the Central Universities Act, 2009 (section 25 of 2009) and renamed by the Central University Amendment act 2014.

Prior to this appointment, Prof K N Singh was Vice Chancellor of Uttarpradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University, Allahabad. Earlier Prof Singh was Head of the Department of Geography, Deen Dayal Upadhayaya Gorakhpur University, Gorakhpur.

Prof. Singh has been the founder Director of Deen Dayal Upadhayay Research Chair at Deen Dayal Upadhayaya Gorakhpur University, Gorakhpur.

From Balia in Uttar Pradesh, Professor Singh has authored many books. More than 60 research papers have been published under his guidance. He was honored as an outstanding teacher by the Deccan Association of Geographers of Pune in 2014. As the Vice Chancellor of Rajarshi Tandon Open University, he approved many new courses. These included the important decision of free education of prisoners and transgenders in jail.

The University is currently facing a number of challenges which need to be addressed. The CUSB has been steady towards its progressive goal since 2009, but is shortly behind to meet the contemporary challenges of academia. It has to be assessed where do the CUSB stand amongst other cohort Central Universities? The vision of the University must be focused on building institutional capacity to instill educational ethics to achieve its mission

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Tokyo Olympics begin with somber ceremony

TIA / AMN / WEB DESK After postponement and endless problems due to pandemic, the Tokyo Olympic 20202 cauld ...

Four Indians-Apurvi and Valarivan , Saurabh and Abhishek to launch Shooting campaign at Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi Four Indians--Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan in Women’s 10M Air Rifle followed ...

Confident India takes on New Zealand in their Olympic Hockey Opener

By Harpal Singh Bedi "They are a team we need to be careful of" said captain Manpreet Singh as India takes ...

خبرنامہ

نمازِ عیدالاضحی پڑھنے اور قربانی کرنے کا طریقہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی عید الاضحی کی نماز: عید الاضحی ...

وقوفِ عرفات اور عرفہ کا روزہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی حج کے ایام شروع ہوگئے ہیں۔ ام ...

خارجہ سکریٹری نے اقوام متحدہ کے سکریٹری جنرل کو سلامتی کونسل کیلئے بھارت کی ترجیحات سے واقف کرایا

خارجہ سکریٹری ہرش وردھن شرنگلا، بدھ سے نیویارک کے تین روزہ د ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

Nirendra Dev in Kohima 1990 In the business of pharmaceuticals, it is probably recording the highest growt ...

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz