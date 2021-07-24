Prof. K N Singh appointed as Vice Chancellor CUSB

Staff Reporter

Prof. Kameshwar Nath Singh has been appointed as Vice Chancellor Central University of South Bihar (Erstwhile Central University of Bihar) located at historical city of Gaya.

CUSB was established in 2009 through the act of Parliament under the Central Universities Act, 2009 (section 25 of 2009) and renamed by the Central University Amendment act 2014.

Prior to this appointment, Prof K N Singh was Vice Chancellor of Uttarpradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University, Allahabad. Earlier Prof Singh was Head of the Department of Geography, Deen Dayal Upadhayaya Gorakhpur University, Gorakhpur.

Prof. Singh has been the founder Director of Deen Dayal Upadhayay Research Chair at Deen Dayal Upadhayaya Gorakhpur University, Gorakhpur.

From Balia in Uttar Pradesh, Professor Singh has authored many books. More than 60 research papers have been published under his guidance. He was honored as an outstanding teacher by the Deccan Association of Geographers of Pune in 2014. As the Vice Chancellor of Rajarshi Tandon Open University, he approved many new courses. These included the important decision of free education of prisoners and transgenders in jail.

The University is currently facing a number of challenges which need to be addressed. The CUSB has been steady towards its progressive goal since 2009, but is shortly behind to meet the contemporary challenges of academia. It has to be assessed where do the CUSB stand amongst other cohort Central Universities? The vision of the University must be focused on building institutional capacity to instill educational ethics to achieve its mission