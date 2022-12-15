Proactive steps taken to curb price rise: Govt

Sufficient stock of food grains available to meet need of welfare schemes

File photo

Staff Reporter

The Government has said that it has sufficient foodgrain stocks under the Central Pool to meet the requirement of National Food Security Act, NFSA, and other welfare schemes as well as for additional allocation of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, PMGKAY.

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said in a statement, as of 12th of this month, around 182 lakh metric tonnes of wheat was available in the Central Pool. It said, about 159 lakh metric tonne wheat will be available as of 1st of January next year, which is well above the buffer norm requirement of 138 lakh metric tonnes.

The Ministry said, the government is well aware of the price scenario of wheat and monitoring it regularly on weekly basis along with other commodities and taking corrective measures, as and when required. It said, the government has taken proactive steps to ward off any further price rise, and export regulations were imposed with effect from 13th May this year. Further, the allocations under NFSA as well as PMGKAY have also been revised in favour of rice for having sufficient Wheat stock in Central Pool to cater to the requirements of welfare schemes.