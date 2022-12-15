FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Dec 2022 04:57:23      انڈین آواز

Proactive steps taken to curb price rise: Govt

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Sufficient stock of food grains available to meet need of welfare schemes

File photo

Staff Reporter

The Government has said that it has sufficient foodgrain stocks under the Central Pool to meet the requirement of National Food Security Act, NFSA, and other welfare schemes as well as for additional allocation of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, PMGKAY.

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said in a statement, as of 12th of this month, around 182 lakh metric tonnes of wheat was available in the Central Pool. It said, about 159 lakh metric tonne wheat will be available as of 1st of January next year, which is well above the buffer norm requirement of 138 lakh metric tonnes.

The Ministry said, the government is well aware of the price scenario of wheat and monitoring it regularly on weekly basis along with other commodities and taking corrective measures, as and when required. It said, the government has taken proactive steps to ward off any further price rise, and export regulations were imposed with effect from 13th May this year. Further, the allocations under NFSA as well as PMGKAY have also been revised in favour of rice for having sufficient Wheat stock in Central Pool to cater to the requirements of welfare schemes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

نئی تحقیق: دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین

دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین آسٹریلیا کے ایک دور افتا ...

نئی طرز کی دوا کے استعمال سے ناقابل علاج کینسر کو ختم کیا.. CANCER CURE

برطانیہ کے ایک اسپتال میں نئی طرز کی دوا کا پہلی بار استعمال ...

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے کہا بھارتی روپیہ ہر کرنسی کے مقابلے مضبوط رہا currency

AMN وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے زور دے کہا ہے کہ بھارتی روپی ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart