Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas split their wedding expenses equally?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never misses a chance to express their love for each other and make their partners feel special. Now, Priyanka, who married the man of his dreams in a lavish wedding ceremony in Udaipur, recently revealed that they split their wedding expenses equally.

At a recent press conference, the global star revealed that their wedding was a beautiful experience and they pulled off the grand event through partnership. The actress further claimed that Nick solely paid for the engagement ring, rest, everything else was a partnership in their marriage.

Priyanka, who called her wedding a beautiful experience, said that instead of traditional rituals where bride and groom sides have defined tasks to perform, one should start planning for one’s wedding together, where they choose jewellery and clothes and everything that is a part of your big day.

Meanwhile, Nick and Priyanka first met at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2017. The duo got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018 in a fairy tale wedding, which took place as per both Hindu and Christian rituals, honouring the faith of both the families.

