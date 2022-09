AMN

The Principal Accountant General office in Mumbai has begun ‘Pension at your doorstep’ initiative.

For Pension Samvaad, Pensioners can register their grievances online or on the toll-free number.

They can even visit Principal Accountant General’s office on Friday and resolve their issues.

The Principal Accountant General of Mumbai Jaya Bhagat said, some issues are solved immediately or within 5-6 working days.