AMN

The two-day Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers of States began at Surajkund in Haryana today. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is presiding over the Chintin Shivir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Chintan Shivir via video conference tomorrow.

During this two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’, the Center and the states are sitting together to chalk out the strategies required for maintaining law and order and controlling criminal incidents.