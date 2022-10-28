Prime Minister Modi holds talks with UK PM Rishi Sunak

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to the newly appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak. In a tweet today, Mr. Modi said, he has congratulated Mr. Sunak on assuming charge as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Mr. Modi said, they will work together to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations. Both leaders also agreed on the importance of the early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced Free Trade Agreement.

Mr. Sunak thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his kind words. In a tweet, he said, the United Kingdom and India share so much. He said, he is excited about what two great democracies can achieve as both nations will deepen their security, defence and economic partnership in the months and years ahead.