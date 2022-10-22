Pride in heritage and development are two pillars for Vikasit Bharat: PM

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that two pillars for developed India of the 21st century are: pride in our heritage and making all possible efforts for development for all. He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of road and ropeway projects worth more than 3400 crore rupees in Mana, Uttarakhand on Friday. The two ropeway projects are Gaurikund to Kedarnath and Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib and road widening projects worth around 1000 crore rupees.

The Prime Minister said that the construction of ropeway projects Gaurikund to Kedarnath and Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib are not just to provide connectivity, but they will also give a fillip to the economic development in the state.

Mr. Modi said that Development initiatives at the places of spiritual importance are helping devotees and promoting tourism at these places. He said that the development of spiritual places will not only provide convenience to all devotees but also attract the youth of this country.

Mr. Modi said that he admired the people from hilly regions for their hardworking spirit and their zeal for life, despite challenges. He said that this is why his government has resolved to give priority to development in these often underserved regions.

Mr. Modi said that the Parvatmala Scheme will be instrumental in providing connectivity through building of roads in difficult hilly areas.

Prime Minister said the people and especially the women of the region are happy with the construction of toilets and development in the region. He said that the government has provided 65 per cent of the population of the state with piped water connections

Mr. Modi said, it was his aim to develop the all neglected and less developed regions and create opportunities so that people who had moved out of such regions, come right back.

Earlier, the Prime Minister performed Pooja at Shri Kedarnath Temple and Badrinath temple. He also reviewed various developmental projects at Badrinath.