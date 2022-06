President Ram Nath Kovind will be on a three-day visit to Jammu and Himachal Pradesh from tomorrow.

Mr Kovind will address the 5th Annual Convocation of Indian Institute of Management Jammu at Jammu tomorrow.

On Friday, the President will address the 6th Annual Convocation of Central University of Himachal Pradesh at Dharamshala. He will return to the national capital on Saturday.