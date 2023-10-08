President, V-P, PM extend best wishes to air warriors on occasion of Air Force Day

AMN /WEB DESK

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended their best wishes to all air warriors and their families on the occasion of Air Force Day.

In a social media post, President Droupadi Murmu said the Indian Air Force has been scaling greater heights and the nation is proud to have such a strong, courageous, and dynamic Air Force which is always prepared to face challenges. She added that our inspiring heroes not only protect the skies but also remain at the forefront of humanitarian assistance. Vice President Dhankhar said the brave men and women of the Indian Air Force soar through the skies, safeguarding our nation’s sovereignty and security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, India is proud of the valour, commitment, and dedication of the Indian Air Force. In a Social media post, Mr Modi added that their great service and sacrifice ensure our skies are safe. Air Force Day is celebrated to commemorate the formation of the Indian Air Force. It was officially established on the 8th of October, 1932. The day is marked by organising grand parades and celebrations across the nation.