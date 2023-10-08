इंडियन आवाज़     08 Oct 2023 05:19:36      انڈین آواز

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Italy & France from October 9

Published On:

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Italy and France from tomorrow to the 12th of October. During the first leg of his two-nation visit, the Minister is scheduled to meet Italian Defence Minister Guido Crisetto in Rome. The relationship between India and Italy was elevated to a Strategic Partnership in March this year during the visit of the Italian Prime Minister to India.

In the second leg of his tour, Mr Singh will conduct the 5th Annual Defence Dialogue with his counterpart, French Minister of Armed Forces Sebastian Lecornu in Paris. India and France recently celebrated 25 years of Strategic Partnership. Both countries enjoy a deep and wide-ranging bilateral defence relationship, including significant industrial cooperation. In both Rome and Paris, Raksha Mantri will also interact with the defence industry CEOs and senior representatives to discuss potential opportunities for industrial cooperation.

