President, V-P greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday

President Droupadi Murmu has extended best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on 17th September 2023. In her message, the President hoped that with his far-reaching vision and strong leadership, he will pave the way for the overall development of India in the ‘Amrit Kaal’. She prayed for his health and happiness and hoped that he continues to benefit the countrymen with his leadership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inspiring life journey to the Office of Prime Minister began in the by-lanes of Vadnagar, a small town in North Gujarat’s Mehsana district. He was born on the 17th of September, 1950, three years after India had gained its Independence. This makes him the first Prime Minister to be born in independent India. Mr. Modi comes from a family of humble origins and modest means. Mr Modi was a member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh from his early years. He became the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001 and served as Gujarat Chief Minister for 13 years.

The BJP units all over India are planning to celebrate his birthday in different ways.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. In a social media post, Mr Dhankhar said, Mr Modi’s visionary leadership, missionary spirit, and exemplary execution have steered Bharat to phenomenal progress and epochal transformation. He said, the legacy of Prime Minister Modi is etched in the annals of the nation’s history. The Vice President said, Bharat, home to one-sixth of humanity, would ever cherish Mr Modi’s commitment to inclusivity, public welfare, and visionary outlook in sync with the civilisational ethos. Mr Dhankhar wished that Mr Modi would be blessed with good health and happiness by the Almighty to be in service of Bharat in the years ahead.