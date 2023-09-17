Amit Shah attends ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ celebrations in Secunderabad

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has hoisted the national flag at a ceremonial programme at the parade ground in Secunderabad on the occasion of Hyderabad Liberation Day on 17th September 2023. He reviewed the parade of armed forces and received a guard of honour. Addressing the people of Telangana on the occasion, he said the people of the land had shown courage to fight out Nizam’s oppressive rule and demonstrated patriotism of the highest order. Stating that the consequent governments have ignored their sacrifices and kept history under dark.

He said the Narendra Modi government has decided to bring the history of the land close to future generations and decided to celebrate Liberation Day every year officially. He said India’s vision on economic and climate change-related issues is showing the way to the rest of the world.

Earlier, he paid tributes to martyrs at the Veerula Smarakam in Secunderabad. Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, and Secretary of Culture Department Govind also spoke on the occasion. A large number of cultural groups from Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana enthralled the people on the occasion.