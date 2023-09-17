इंडियन आवाज़     17 Sep 2023 05:30:40      انڈین آواز

Amit Shah attends ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ celebrations in Secunderabad

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has hoisted the national flag at a ceremonial programme at the parade ground in Secunderabad on the occasion of Hyderabad Liberation Day on 17th September 2023. He reviewed the parade of armed forces and received a guard of honour. Addressing the people of Telangana on the occasion, he said the people of the land had shown courage to fight out Nizam’s oppressive rule and demonstrated patriotism of the highest order. Stating that the consequent governments have ignored their sacrifices and kept history under dark.

He said the Narendra Modi government has decided to bring the history of the land close to future generations and decided to celebrate Liberation Day every year officially. He said India’s vision on economic and climate change-related issues is showing the way to the rest of the world.

Earlier, he paid tributes to martyrs at the Veerula Smarakam in Secunderabad. Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, and Secretary of Culture Department Govind also spoke on the occasion. A large number of cultural groups from Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana enthralled the people on the occasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارت-سعودی عرب ساجھے داری، خطے اور دنیا کے فلاح وبہبود کیلئے بے حد اہم ہے

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے سعودی عرب کے ولی عہد شہزادے محمد بن س ...

جی ٹوینٹی رہنماؤں نے نئی دلّی اعلانیہ منظور کیا ہے۔

T AMN جی ٹوینٹی رہنماﺅں کے منظور کئے گئے نئی دلّی اعلانیے ک ...

بھارت میں بدعنوانی، ذات پات اور فرقہ واریت کیلئے کوئی جگہ نہیں: وزیر اعظم مودی

AMN /WEB DESK وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سال 2047 تک بھارت ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

@isro AMN / WEB DESK India's first space-based mission to study the Sun, Aditya L1 spacecraft successfu ...

Dipti Ranjan Sahoo, A Scientist working to reduce impact of earthquake

Dipti Ranjan Sahoo is among the 12 scientists who have selected for the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Pr ...

@Powered By: Logicsart