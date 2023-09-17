NATIONAL FLAG HOISTED AT NEW PARLIAMENT BUILDING A DAY BEFORE FORTHCOMING SESSION OF PARLIAMENT

VICE–PRESIDENT HOISTS NATIONAL FLAG AT GAJA DWAR; LOK SABHA SPEAKER GRACES OCCASION.

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Vice – President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar hoisted the National Flag at the New Parliament Building, today. The flag was hoisted at the top of Gaja Dwar of New Parliament Building a day before the forthcoming Session of Parliament beginning tomorrow.Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla graced the occasion.Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal; Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Coal and Mines, Shri Pralhad Joshi; Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Harivansh; Ministers of State of Parliamentary Affairs Shri Arjun Ram Meghawal and Shri V. Muraleedharan; Leaders of Parties in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha and other dignitaries also graced the occasion.On this occasion, Vice – President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla inspected Guard of Honour by Parliament Duty Group of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Shri Dhankhar and Shri Birla also honoured the security personnel with fruit baskets.