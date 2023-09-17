इंडियन आवाज़     17 Sep 2023 05:30:54      انڈین آواز

Kerala: Number of persons in contact list of Nipah patients has swelled to 1777

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / Kozikhode

In Kerala, the number of persons included in the contact list of Nipah patients in Kozhikode district has swelled to 1777. However, no fresh Nipah-positive cases were reported in the district on Saturday. Health workers visited over 22,200 houses so far, to survey the health of family members.  Meanwhile, police have registered a case for spreading false information about the virus infection on social media. Another case was registered for holding an athletic meet at Kinalur, violating Nipah protocols.

A team of experts from the Animal Husbandry Department of the Centre is scheduled to reach Kozhikode on Monday, to study Nipah infections. They will visit the Nipah-affected areas and will be joined by doctors and scientists from the State Institute for Animal Disease and the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Science University.

The State Forest Department has formed a special committee to ensure better coordination between scientists and doctors and to provide expert advice on bats. In neighbouring Kannur, the District Disaster Management Committee said public functions should be avoided in areas bordering Kozhikode, and visits to hospitals should be avoided to the maximum extent possible. The administration has made masks compulsory in all hospitals in Kannur district. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارت-سعودی عرب ساجھے داری، خطے اور دنیا کے فلاح وبہبود کیلئے بے حد اہم ہے

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے سعودی عرب کے ولی عہد شہزادے محمد بن س ...

جی ٹوینٹی رہنماؤں نے نئی دلّی اعلانیہ منظور کیا ہے۔

T AMN جی ٹوینٹی رہنماﺅں کے منظور کئے گئے نئی دلّی اعلانیے ک ...

بھارت میں بدعنوانی، ذات پات اور فرقہ واریت کیلئے کوئی جگہ نہیں: وزیر اعظم مودی

AMN /WEB DESK وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سال 2047 تک بھارت ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

@isro AMN / WEB DESK India's first space-based mission to study the Sun, Aditya L1 spacecraft successfu ...

Dipti Ranjan Sahoo, A Scientist working to reduce impact of earthquake

Dipti Ranjan Sahoo is among the 12 scientists who have selected for the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Pr ...

@Powered By: Logicsart