Kerala: Number of persons in contact list of Nipah patients has swelled to 1777

AMN / Kozikhode

In Kerala, the number of persons included in the contact list of Nipah patients in Kozhikode district has swelled to 1777. However, no fresh Nipah-positive cases were reported in the district on Saturday. Health workers visited over 22,200 houses so far, to survey the health of family members. Meanwhile, police have registered a case for spreading false information about the virus infection on social media. Another case was registered for holding an athletic meet at Kinalur, violating Nipah protocols.

A team of experts from the Animal Husbandry Department of the Centre is scheduled to reach Kozhikode on Monday, to study Nipah infections. They will visit the Nipah-affected areas and will be joined by doctors and scientists from the State Institute for Animal Disease and the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Science University.

The State Forest Department has formed a special committee to ensure better coordination between scientists and doctors and to provide expert advice on bats. In neighbouring Kannur, the District Disaster Management Committee said public functions should be avoided in areas bordering Kozhikode, and visits to hospitals should be avoided to the maximum extent possible. The administration has made masks compulsory in all hospitals in Kannur district.