Agenda of Spl Session of Parliament: “Govt is hiding something…no clear agenda”, says one Oppn MP

Demand grows for Women Quota Bill passage

Nirendra Dev

“…Govt is hiding something,” says Jose K Mani of regional party, Kerala Congress (M)

“Even in today’s meeting out of 60 MPs there were only four women…This is a matter of shame and sadness,” Biju Janata Dal (BJD) floor leader in Lok Sabha Pinaki Misra said.

Parliament will shift to new building on auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Sept 19: NCP leader Praful Patel

“We are hopeful women’s reservation bill will be passed with consensus if tabled in Parliament,” Praful Patel, a key leader of NCP (Ajit Pawar faction)

“They (Centre) are not clear about it (agenda). They are not telling us…the agendas (of special Parliament session) that are taken up are normal subjects. They are hiding something, and we wanted to ask them what is the agenda should be told to the public,’ – Jose K. Mani of Kerala Congress (M)

“…We are very happy that the Centre called this short session and inaugurated the new Parliament building…we have demanded Women Reservation Bill…participation of women must increase…”, says BJD MP Pinaki Misra after the all-party meeting.

A few Opposition parties also pressed for the passage of the Women Reservation Bill that would ensure one-third reservation for women in state legislatures and parliament.

“At the all-party meeting, tributes paid to security forces personnel who laid down their lives in Kashmir,” says Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi

خبرنامہ

بھارت-سعودی عرب ساجھے داری، خطے اور دنیا کے فلاح وبہبود کیلئے بے حد اہم ہے

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے سعودی عرب کے ولی عہد شہزادے محمد بن س ...

جی ٹوینٹی رہنماؤں نے نئی دلّی اعلانیہ منظور کیا ہے۔

T AMN جی ٹوینٹی رہنماﺅں کے منظور کئے گئے نئی دلّی اعلانیے ک ...

بھارت میں بدعنوانی، ذات پات اور فرقہ واریت کیلئے کوئی جگہ نہیں: وزیر اعظم مودی

AMN /WEB DESK وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سال 2047 تک بھارت ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

@isro AMN / WEB DESK India's first space-based mission to study the Sun, Aditya L1 spacecraft successfu ...

Dipti Ranjan Sahoo, A Scientist working to reduce impact of earthquake

Dipti Ranjan Sahoo is among the 12 scientists who have selected for the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Pr ...

