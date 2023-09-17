Agenda of Spl Session of Parliament: “Govt is hiding something…no clear agenda”, says one Oppn MP



Demand grows for Women Quota Bill passage

Nirendra Dev

“…Govt is hiding something,” says Jose K Mani of regional party, Kerala Congress (M)

“Even in today’s meeting out of 60 MPs there were only four women…This is a matter of shame and sadness,” Biju Janata Dal (BJD) floor leader in Lok Sabha Pinaki Misra said.

Parliament will shift to new building on auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Sept 19: NCP leader Praful Patel

“We are hopeful women’s reservation bill will be passed with consensus if tabled in Parliament,” Praful Patel, a key leader of NCP (Ajit Pawar faction)

“They (Centre) are not clear about it (agenda). They are not telling us…the agendas (of special Parliament session) that are taken up are normal subjects. They are hiding something, and we wanted to ask them what is the agenda should be told to the public,’ – Jose K. Mani of Kerala Congress (M)

“…We are very happy that the Centre called this short session and inaugurated the new Parliament building…we have demanded Women Reservation Bill…participation of women must increase…”, says BJD MP Pinaki Misra after the all-party meeting.

A few Opposition parties also pressed for the passage of the Women Reservation Bill that would ensure one-third reservation for women in state legislatures and parliament.

“At the all-party meeting, tributes paid to security forces personnel who laid down their lives in Kashmir,” says Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi