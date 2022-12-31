President. V-P greet people on eve of New Year 2023

AMN / WEB DESK

President Droupadi Murmu has greeted people on the eve of New Year 2023. In a message, she hoped that the New Year, will bring new happiness, goals, inspirations and greater achievements in everyone’s lives. President Murmu urged people to rededicate themselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation. She wished for the progress and prosperity of the glorious nation and the people in 2023.

Vice President appeals to people to usher in new year with a resolve to take India to greater heights of progress & prosperity

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has greeted the nation on the eve of New Year – 2023. In his message, he said, this joyous occasion is an opportunity to continue our efforts with greater vigour ensuring the upward growth trajectory.

Mr. Dhankhar said, the nation that is on rise as never before, is a favored global destination of growth, opportunity and investments. Vice President has appealed to people to usher in the new year with a resolve to take India to greater heights of progress and prosperity.