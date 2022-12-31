FreeCurrencyRates.com

President. V-P greet people on eve of New Year 2023

AMN / WEB DESK

President Droupadi Murmu has greeted people on the eve of New Year 2023. In a message, she hoped that the New Year, will bring new happiness, goals, inspirations and greater achievements in everyone’s lives. President Murmu urged people to rededicate themselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation. She wished for the progress and prosperity of the glorious nation and the people in 2023.

Vice President appeals to people to usher in new year with a resolve to take India to greater heights of progress & prosperity

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has greeted the nation on the eve of New Year – 2023. In his message, he said, this joyous occasion is an opportunity to continue our efforts with greater vigour ensuring the upward growth trajectory.

Mr. Dhankhar said, the nation that is on rise as never before, is a favored global destination of growth, opportunity and investments. Vice President has appealed to people to usher in the new year with a resolve to take India to greater heights of progress and prosperity.

خبرنامہ

سال 2023 میں عالمی معیشت کو کن کن چیلنجز کا سامنا رہے گا؟

آشوتوش پانڈےسال 2022 وہ برس تھا جب عالمی معیشت کی کووڈ 19 جیسی ع ...

وزیر اعظم مودی کی والدہ ہیرا بین مودی کا انتقال PM

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی کی والدہ ہیرا بین کا انتقال ہوگیا ہے۔ ا ...

بزنس ڈائجسٹ

بھارت، بنگلہ دیش اقتصادی ساجھیداریبھارت اور بنگلہ دیش نے اق ...

