President, PM express deep pain over mimicry of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar by opposition MPs

Staff Reporter

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed deep pain over the mimicry of Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar by opposition MPs in the Parliament House complex yesterday.

In a social media post today, the President said, she is dismayed to see the manner in which the Vice President was humiliated in the Parliament complex. She said, elected representatives must be free to express themselves, but their expression should be within the norms of dignity and courtesy.

In a social media post, the Vice President said he received a telephone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing pain over the abject theatrics of some MPs in the Parliament complex. Mr. Dhankhar said, the Prime Minister told him that he has been at the receiving end of such insults for twenty years and counting but the fact that it could happen to a Constitutional office like the Vice President of India and that too in the Parliament was unfortunate. Mr. Dhankhar told the Prime Minister, the antics of a few would not prevent him from performing his duty and upholding the principles enshrined in the Constitution. He said, he is committed to those values from the bottom of his heart and none of the insults will make him change his path.