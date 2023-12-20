इंडियन आवाज़     20 Dec 2023 06:39:59      انڈین آواز

Lok Sabha passes 3 criminal code bills with several Opposition MPs remain suspended

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The Lok Sabha today passed the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill amid suspension of opposition MPs.

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Lok Sabha today passed the three criminal laws — the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill . The three Bill were passed amid suspension of 97 Opposition MPs from the Lower House amid protest over Parliament security breach.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita will replace the Indian Penal Code-1860, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita will replace the CrPC of 1973 and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill will replace the Indian Evidence Act of 1872.

What amended criminal laws say

The Bills were tabled by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday. Speaking about the Bills on Wednesday, Shah said, “Now the accused will get seven days to file a plea for acquittal…”

“A judge has to hold the hearing in those seven days and in a maximum time of 120 days, the case would come to trial. There was no time limit for plea bargaining earlier,” Amit Shah added.

He said that under the new amended laws, now, “if one accepts their crime within 30 days of the crime, then the punishment would be less…” He added, “There was no provision to present documents during trials. We have made it compulsory to produce all documents within 30 days. No delays will be made in that.”

Moreover, if the accused fails to appear before the court within 90 days, then the trial will proceed in his/her absence, Shah said. In that case, “a lawyers appointed by the government will get the person bail or him/her on death trial…there will be a quick procedure to bring the accused to India from other countries,” Shah said.

Amit Shah also addressed the financial challenges faced by the need when persuing a case in a court. “For years ‘Tareekh pe tareekh’ keep going. Police hold the judicial system responsible. The government holds the police and judiciary responsible. The police and judiciary hold the government responsible for the delay. Now, we have made many things clear in the new laws…,” Amit Shah said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

نفرت اورتفریق کی یہ سیاست ملک کو ترقی نہیں تباہی کے راستہ پر لے جانے والی ہے: مولانا ارشدمدنی

ملک کے سماجی تانے بانے سے چھیڑچھاڑ، ملک کے جمہوری ڈھانچہ کے ل ...

انڈیا الائنس نے ملکارجن کھرگے کو وزیر اعظم کے امیدوار کے طور پر پیش کیا۔

انڈیا الائنس نے ملکارجن کھرگے کو وزیر اعظم کے امیدوار کے طور ...

کویت کے امیر شیخ نواف الاحمد الصباح 86 سال کی عمر میں انتقال کر گئے

شیخ مشعل الاحمد الصباح کویت کے نئے امیر مقرر کویت کے ام ...

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart