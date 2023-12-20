इंडियन आवाज़     20 Dec 2023 05:09:31      انڈین آواز

Dighvijay Singh meets Mamta Banerjee, discusses plan to launch agitation on EVM

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and member of  Rajya Sabha Dighvijay Singh today met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and discussed plan to launch full scale agitation on misuse of EVM.

According to a source, Mr Singh held  detailed discussion with Mamta Banerjee and apprised her about the possibility of misuse of EVM in the assembly elections and various other ways to tinker with the machine as suggested by various experts and professionals.


Mr Singh also informed her that he is seeking an appointment from Election Commission of India ( ECI) for last one year but has not got any appointment so far .


Chief Minister assured him that you seek fresh appointment from ECI, if ECI fails to give an appointment then under short notice leaders from the INDIA alliance will sit on a dharna in the infront of ECI office.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee who is on a three days visit in the national capital attended INDIA alliance meetings.


INDIA alliance have adapted resolution yesterday on EVM and demanded  100 per cent counting of VVPAT slips and instead of VVPAT slips falling in the box, it should be handed over to the voter who shall then place it in a separate ballot box after having verified his or her choice.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

انڈیا الائنس نے ملکارجن کھرگے کو وزیر اعظم کے امیدوار کے طور پر پیش کیا۔

انڈیا الائنس نے ملکارجن کھرگے کو وزیر اعظم کے امیدوار کے طور ...

کویت کے امیر شیخ نواف الاحمد الصباح 86 سال کی عمر میں انتقال کر گئے

شیخ مشعل الاحمد الصباح کویت کے نئے امیر مقرر کویت کے ام ...

پارلیمنٹ حملہ : لوک سبھا کی کارروائی کے دوران 2 شخص پارلیمنٹ میں کود گیا، حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سیکورٹی میں لاپروائی

پارلیمنٹ پر حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سکیورٹی میں بہت بڑی کوتاہ ...

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart