Dighvijay Singh meets Mamta Banerjee, discusses plan to launch agitation on EVM

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and member of Rajya Sabha Dighvijay Singh today met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and discussed plan to launch full scale agitation on misuse of EVM.



According to a source, Mr Singh held detailed discussion with Mamta Banerjee and apprised her about the possibility of misuse of EVM in the assembly elections and various other ways to tinker with the machine as suggested by various experts and professionals.



Mr Singh also informed her that he is seeking an appointment from Election Commission of India ( ECI) for last one year but has not got any appointment so far .



Chief Minister assured him that you seek fresh appointment from ECI, if ECI fails to give an appointment then under short notice leaders from the INDIA alliance will sit on a dharna in the infront of ECI office.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee who is on a three days visit in the national capital attended INDIA alliance meetings.



INDIA alliance have adapted resolution yesterday on EVM and demanded 100 per cent counting of VVPAT slips and instead of VVPAT slips falling in the box, it should be handed over to the voter who shall then place it in a separate ballot box after having verified his or her choice.