President Murmu pays tribute to bravehearts on 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks anniversary

On the anniversary of the cowardly terror attacks in Mumbai on 26th November 2008, President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to the bravehearts who lost their lives in these attacks.

In a social media post, the President said that the nation is grateful and salutes its valiant security personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting countrymen. Expressing solidarity with the families of these bravehearts, the President said this is also the day to reiterate that India remains firmly committed to defeating terrorism in all its forms.

Maharashtra Governor and Leaders pay tribute to Martyrs on 16th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

In Mumbai, Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan accompanied by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, today, paid tributes to martyrs on the 16th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. They placed wreaths at the Police Martyrs’ Memorial in the premises of the Mumbai Police Commissionerate to honour the martyrdom of police officers and jawans who made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting terrorists during the Mumbai terror attack in 2008.

A Police platoon presented the Salami Shastra and played the Bigulars’ Last Post even as all dignitaries, uniformed officers and family members of martyrs saluted the police martyrs.

The Governor, Chief Minister and the deputy Chief Ministers later met the family members of the police martyrs present on the occasion.

Mumbai endured a devastating terrorist attack on the 26th of November 2008. In four days, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists attacked different locations in the city, in which 166 people were killed and over 300 people were injured.