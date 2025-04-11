President Murmu calls for deeper economic ties with Slovakia

Prez Highlights India’s growth and cultural bond

AMN / WEB DESK

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday addressed the Slovakia-India Business Forum in Bratislava, underscoring the deep-rooted and friendly ties between India and Slovakia, and calling for expanded economic cooperation between the two nations.

“India and Slovakia have historically shared close and friendly relations. It is now time to explore the diversification of our trade basket and strengthen economic ties,” President Murmu said on the second day of her official visit to Slovakia. She stressed the importance of building on existing partnerships and exploring new avenues in emerging sectors.

Expressing gratitude for Slovakia’s warm hospitality, President Murmu praised the country’s appreciation of Indian culture. “It is heartening to see that India’s heritage and traditions are quite popular among our Slovak friends. From Yoga and Ayurveda to Indian cuisine, the love for Indian culture evident in Slovakia is a testimony to the growing strong ties between the people of the two countries,” she said.

Highlighting India’s inclusive growth, she added, “Our growth has not only been inspiring but also inclusive, ensuring that it benefits all sections of society. Even as India embraces modernity and technology, our progress remains deeply rooted in the wisdom of our ancient philosophical traditions.”

She emphasized that Indian classical philosophy promotes ethical conduct, self-knowledge, and introspection, offering a holistic view of life.

Describing the India-Slovakia relationship as a “living bridge,” the Ministry of External Affairs posted on X:

“Connecting with the India-Slovakia living bridge! President Droupadi Murmu addressed the vibrant Indian diaspora at a community reception organised in Bratislava. In her address, the President highlighted India’s growth story and advancements, and also commended the Indian community for their contribution in deepening the India-Slovakia ties.”

Later in the day, President Murmu, accompanied by Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, visited the Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing facility in Bratislava. The leaders toured the plant’s production lines and discussed opportunities for industrial collaboration.

The President highlighted India’s growing strengths in renewable energy, digital technology, IT, telecom, automotive, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, space, and fintech. “India is on course to becoming a $5 trillion economy,” she said, expressing confidence in achieving that goal with the support of partners like Slovakia.

She also pointed to Slovakia’s strong industrial base and strategic location in Europe as key advantages. “Slovakia presents significant potential for deeper trade and investment ties. I invite Slovak companies to join India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative,” she said. The Business Forum, she added, is an ideal platform for forming mutually beneficial partnerships.

In a symbolic gesture, President Murmu and President Pellegrini jointly planted a Linden tree — Slovakia’s national tree — at City Park in Nitra. The President also shared details about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” tree-planting initiative with her Slovak counterpart.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu was conferred with the Doctorate Honoris Causa by Constantine the Philosopher University in Nitra. The honorary degree recognized her contributions to public service, social justice, education, and the promotion of cultural diversity.