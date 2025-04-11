India, Italy to Deepen Ties with Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: Piyush Goyal

A R DAS / NEW DELHI

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said that India and Italy are working to forge impactful partnerships across various sectors and elevate their strategic partnership to a comprehensive strategic relationship.

Addressing a joint press conference with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, Antonio Tajani, here today, Mr. Goyal stated that the comprehensive strategic relationship will significantly boost the current bilateral trade, which stands at 15 billion dollars, going forward. He added that there are numerous areas of cooperation between the two countries, including business, science, technology, innovation, and education. Mr. Goyal emphasized that both sides reaffirmed their deep-rooted ties. The Minister also noted that both nations are collaborating on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and the Global Biofuels Alliance. He said there will be investments from both sides and an expansion of trade, for which negotiations are actively underway for an India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

He highlighted the tremendous potential for collaboration in sectors such as tourism, space technology, defense production, shipbuilding, and even in non-core trade areas. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister of Italy, Antonio Tajani, said that today marks a very important day for cooperation between India and Italy, adding that both sides held very positive political meetings. He stated that, with the aim of further strengthening trade between the two countries, both sides are working together to inject new momentum into the sector.