Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

US stocks see biggest rally in years as President Trump pauses tariffs

Apr 11, 2025
US stocks see biggest rally in years as President Trump pauses tariffs

US stocks saw their biggest rally in years after President Donald Trump announced a pause on certain reciprocal tariffs. The move helped calm investor fears that had shaken markets over the past week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 2,962.86 points, or 7.87 per cent, closing at 40,608.45, its biggest one-day gain since March 2020. The S&P 500 rose 9.52 per cent to finish at 5,456.90, its best performance since 2008. The Nasdaq Composite soared 12.16 per cent to 17,124.97, marking its second-best day ever and the biggest gain since January 2001.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Tariff Reprieve Fuels Global Stock Gains as U.S.-China Tensions Persist

Apr 11, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Asia-Pacific markets surge; Nikkei jumps over 8%, Hang Seng up 4.25%

Apr 11, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

India’s exports surge to record $820 billion in 2024-25 despite global challenges

Apr 10, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

US stocks see biggest rally in years as President Trump pauses tariffs

11 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Tariff Reprieve Fuels Global Stock Gains as U.S.-China Tensions Persist

11 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Asia-Pacific markets surge; Nikkei jumps over 8%, Hang Seng up 4.25%

11 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia and US hold second round of talks in Istanbul

10 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!