US stocks see biggest rally in years as President Trump pauses tariffs

US stocks saw their biggest rally in years after President Donald Trump announced a pause on certain reciprocal tariffs. The move helped calm investor fears that had shaken markets over the past week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 2,962.86 points, or 7.87 per cent, closing at 40,608.45, its biggest one-day gain since March 2020. The S&P 500 rose 9.52 per cent to finish at 5,456.90, its best performance since 2008. The Nasdaq Composite soared 12.16 per cent to 17,124.97, marking its second-best day ever and the biggest gain since January 2001.