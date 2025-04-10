Tariff Reprieve Fuels Global Stock Gains as U.S.-China Tensions Persist

Markets are weighing the short-term relief of the tariff pause against continued uncertainty in U.S.-China trade tensions. Japan’s Nikkei surged by over 9 percent, leading global gains as investors celebrated the tariff reprieve.

Germany’s DAX initially soared over 8 percent but eased to a 5.3 percent gain by midmorning, while France’s CAC 40 climbed 5 percent, and London’s FTSE rose 4 percent, continuing its strong rebound. In contrast, Chinese gains remained moderate, as tit-for-tat tariffs between Beijing and Washington showed no signs of abating.