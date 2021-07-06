Govt is playing proactive role to address prices rise of essential commodities
President appoints eight new Governors

AMN / NEW DELHI

Amid the prospect of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected cabinet expansion, a different shuffle saw seven governors swapping states and Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot becoming a governor.

Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot has been appointed as the new Governor of Karnataka while BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel will be the new Governor of Madhya Pradesh.

Thawarchand Gehlot has been appointed as the new Governor of Karnataka


BJP leader Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati will be Governor of Mizoram and another party leader Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been appointed as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

In a press communique, Rashtrapati Bhavan said, Mizoram Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai has been appointed as the new Governor of Goa. Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya will now be the Governor of Tripura. Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais is the new Governor of Jharkhand in place of Draupadi Murmu. Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya has been transferred and appointed as new Governor of Haryana. President Ram Nath Kovind has cleared these appointments.

Rashtrapati Bhavan : 06.07.2021

The President of India is pleased to make the following appointments/Changes:-

(i) Shri P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, Governor of Mizoram is transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa.

(ii) Shri Satyadev Narayan Arya, Governor of Haryana is transferred and appointed as Governor of Tripura

(iii) Shri Ramesh Bais, Governor of Tripura is transferred and appointed as Governor of Jharkhand.

(iv) Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot as Governor of Karnataka.

(v) Shri Bandaru Dattatraya, Governor of Himachal Pradesh is transferred and appointed as Governor of Haryana.

(vi) Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati as Governor of Mizoram.

(vii) Shri Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel as Governor of Madhya Pradesh.

(viii) Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

2. The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.

