Pre-monsoon activity starts in southern and eastern districts of Rajasthan

AMN/ WEB DESK

Pre-monsoon activity has started in the southern and eastern districts of Rajasthan. Rain with strong winds continues in Banswara, Udaipur, Jalore, Sirohi and other districts.

In the last 24 hours, Garhi in Banswara recorded 115 mm and Salambur in Udaipur recorded 111 mm of rain. There was light drizzle of pre-monsoon in the districts of the Kota division.

Strong winds lashed the Sirohi district and light rain occurred at some places including Abu Road. In Jalore, the weather was pleasant due to light rain with thunderstorms and there was relief from the heat. The capital Jaipur received light drizzle in the evening.

