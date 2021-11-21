Pradhan inaugurates Centres for nano technology and Indian Knowledge System at IIT Guwahati

AMN / GUWAHATI

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today inaugurated the state-of-the-art Centre for Nanotechnology (CNT) and Centre for Indian Knowledge System (CIKS) at IIT Guwahati. He also released a book on NEP 2020 implementation. Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu was present on the occasion.

Mr Pradhan congratulated IIT Guwahati for achieving excellent rankings in various national and international ranking systems. He also appreciated the efforts of IIT Guwahati for creating an ecosystem for research and education as well as focusing on the overall development of the northeastern region. He emphasised that IIT Guwahati has to play an important role in areas including disaster management, biodiversity-based research, green energy development, strengthening knowledge-based economy and driving entrepreneurship among the students. The minister called upon the students and the faculty to synergize technology and knowledge to create a vibrant ecosystem of solution-centric innovation.