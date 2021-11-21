3 Farm laws will be repealed, announces PM Modi; Asks farmers to call off agitation
14 people shot dead in anti-coup protests in Sudan, Doctors say
Withdrawal of farm laws impelled by ‘fear of elections’: Opposition
Gunmen kill 21 people in Nigeria
Farmer unions sees PM announcement as ‘Historic victory’
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Nov 2021 05:49:48      انڈین آواز

Pradhan inaugurates Centres for nano technology and Indian Knowledge System at IIT Guwahati

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / GUWAHATI

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today inaugurated the state-of-the-art Centre for Nanotechnology (CNT) and Centre for Indian Knowledge System (CIKS) at IIT Guwahati. He also released a book on NEP 2020 implementation. Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu was present on the occasion.

Mr Pradhan congratulated IIT Guwahati for achieving excellent rankings in various national and international ranking systems. He also appreciated the efforts of IIT Guwahati for creating an ecosystem for research and education as well as focusing on the overall development of the northeastern region. He emphasised that IIT Guwahati has to play an important role in areas including disaster management, biodiversity-based research, green energy development, strengthening knowledge-based economy and driving entrepreneurship among the students. The minister called upon the students and the faculty to synergize technology and knowledge to create a vibrant ecosystem of solution-centric innovation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Alexander Zverev ousts Novak Djokovic from ATP Finals to set up title clash with Daniil Medvedev

In Tennis, Germany's Alexander Zverev defeated World No.1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia in three sets to set up a t ...

High Commission of India in Dhaka felicitates Bangladesh U-19 cricket team

AMN The Bangladesh Under 19 cricket team was felicitated at the High Commission of India in Dhaka on Sunday ...

Kento Momota clinches Indonesia Masters badminton tournament men’s singles title

AMN World No. 1 Japan’s Kento Momota clinched the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament men’s singles ...

خبرنامہ

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz