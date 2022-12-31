FreeCurrencyRates.com

Pope Emeritus dies in his residence at Mater Ecclesiae Monastery

Pope Emeritus died at 9:34 this morning in his residence at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery according to the Holy See Press office reports. The health conditions of Pope Emeritus had worsened due to advancing age. Earlier Pope Francis himself publicly shared the news about his predecessor’s worsening health at the end of the last General Audience of the year, on 28 December.

During a briefing at the Holy See Press office at midday, the director, Matteo Bruni, told journalists that Pope Francis will preside over the funeral of the Pope Emeritus on 5 January at 9.30 CET in St. Peter’s Square. He added that as of Monday, the body of Benedict XVI will be lying in state in the Basilica so that the faithful who wish to do so may pay their last respects with prayers and a final farewell.

Pope Benedict XVI led the Catholic Church for less than eight years until, in 2013, he became the first Pope to resign since Gregory XII in 1415. He resigned from the papacy due to his ailing health. He spent his final years at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery within the walls of the Vatican. His successor Pope Francis visited him there frequently.

Condolences poured in from around the world as The head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, said Pope Benedict was “one of the great theologians of the 20th century”.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, Irish President Michael D Higgins and Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby were among others who expressed their condolences on the Pope’s death.

