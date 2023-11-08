POLLUTION: All schools in Delhi to be closed till November 18th

AMN / NEW DELHI

All the schools in Delhi will be closed from tomorrow till 18th of this month. The Education Department of Delhi issued an order in this regard today. The decision has been taken in view of the adverse weather and rising pollution level in the national capital.

In an order issued by the Delhi Government, it has been mentioned that all schools will observe winter break from 9th to 18th November. It said, further orders in respect of the remaining portion of winter break will be issued in due course of time.



In has been mentioned in the order that in the wake of implementation of GRAP-IV measures due to Severe plus Air Quality prevailing in Delhi and seeing that no respite from such adverse weather conditions in near future is predicted by the IMD, the winter break for the session 2023-24 is ordered to be preponed. Earlier Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai along with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Revenue Minister Atishi today chaired a meeting of all concerned departments to ensure compliance with the instructions given by the Supreme Court yesterday regarding pollution.

AQI in national capital turns into ‘severe’ category

The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital turned into ‘severe’ category again today morning, after it marginally improved to the ‘very poor’ category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI level at 7am in Anand Vihar was recorded at 452, in RK Puram at 433, in Punjabi Bagh at 460 and in ITO at 413. As per CPCB the average Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi Yesterday stood at 395 which is ‘very poor category’.

Supreme Court on yesterday directed the state governments of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to ensure crop residue burning was stopped and said it cannot let people die due to pollution. Meanwhile, Noida and Ghaziabad district administrations suspended physical classes in schools, as the air quality index in the national capital region continues to deteriorate.