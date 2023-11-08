Madhya Pradesh: Top leaders of major political parties join election campaign

AMN / BHOPAL

Election campaign in Madhya Pradesh are gaining momentum day by day. Star campaigners of all parties are leaving no stone unturned to attract voters in their favour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed three public meetings in Damoh, Guna and Morena in Madhya Pradesh today in support of Bharatiya Janata Party candidates.

PM announced that the government is soon bringing a solar energy scheme which will not only reduce people’s electricity bills to zero but people will also earn money by selling electricity. Referring to the freedom from smoke provided to women through the Ujjwala scheme, the Prime Minister said that the price of a gas cylinder has also been reduced by 500 rupees. Mr Modi said that we are also working on delivering LPG through pipes so that the gas will become more affordable.

Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing a public meeting in Khandwa, said that when elections come, Congress people become Hindus. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and many other senior leaders also took part in the campaign.

Addressing rallies in support of Congress candidates in Sanwer and Khategoan of Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handed over government companies to his industrialist friends. She said that due to this, government jobs are ending. She further added that the public is upset by the loss of government jobs and government employees are demanding their old pension. But Modi government is saying it will cost a lot to give pension.



Priyanka Gandhi said that BJP says that Congress has done nothing. She continued that if nothing has happened in 70 years, then how did Modi ji go to school. She added, Congress created institutions like IIT, IIM and hospitals so that people get jobs. She appealed to the people to vote thoughtfully. She also participated in Roadshow in Indore.

Congress general secretary in-charge Randeep Surjewala said in Bhopal that the BJP government talks big in the name of social welfare but has stopped the money for the ongoing social justice schemes for the elderly and Divyanga of the state for many months. He alleged that 54 lakh families are suffering the consequences of this. He said that Congress will soon tell about those 150 welfare schemes whose funds are being blocked by the central and state governments together.

Senior Congress leader Arun Yadav alleged that the poor did not get their rights and dues during the 18-year misrule of the BJP government. People have had to bear the double blow of inflation along with poverty. Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh and many other party leaders including Suresh Pachauri participated in the campaign.



Bahujan Samaj Party National President Mayawati addressed a meeting in Rewa today. During this, Mayawati alleged that when elections were held through ballot paper, her party used to get more seats but now due to malfunctioning of EVMs, her party has started losing seats. She appealed to people to cast maximum number of votes.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also held a road show in Guna district. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav today met Dalit tribals in Chandla Assembly of Chhatarpur district.

The election campaign in Madhya Pradesh has reached its peak as the voting date approaches. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today gave information about all the welfare works of the double-engine governments of BJP through three public meetings in Damoh, Guna and Morena. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi appealed to the voters to give a chance to Congress through two public meetings in Malwa region and a road show in Indore.

BSP chief Mayawati took charge of the campaign in Vindhya region while Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav campaigned in Bundelkhand. Aam Aadmi Party also showed its strength today in Guna district by two of its star campaigners Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. Voting is to be held in Madhya Pradesh on November 17 and a total of 2 thousand 533 candidates including 252 women are in the fray. Counting of votes will take place on December 3.