MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan arrives in Tokyo on a 3-day visit to Japan

AMN

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan arrived in Tokyo this morning. In a social media post, he said that India and Japan cherish a Special Strategic and Global Partnership rooted in ancient historical ties and shared values. Mr Muraleedharan is paying an official visit to Japan from November 8 to 10.

During his visit, he is expected to hold meetings with ministers, business leaders, academia and members of the Indian diaspora. He will visit Kyoto, Hiroshima and Oita, besides Tokyo. He is also scheduled to deliver a lecture on “India and the Emerging World” at Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University in Oita.

