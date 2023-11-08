इंडियन आवाज़     08 Nov 2023 04:19:02      انڈین آواز

Next 25 years are very important for progress of the country, especially youth: PM Modi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the people to vote thoughtfully, saying the coming 25 years are most important for the future of the country, Madhya Pradesh and our youth, which will ensure the progress of the country along with the youth.

Mr Modi was addressing a public meeting in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh today in support of BJP candidates. He said that these elections are not just to elect MLAs, but to give a new direction to the development of Madhya Pradesh.

Describing Congress as a guarantee of lies, Mr Modi said that the history of the Congress is full of lies. He said, they always make false announcements. Mr Modi mentioned the steps taken by the BJP government for public welfare. Referring to the public welfare schemes of the BJP government, he said that due to the free treatment of up to 5 lakh rupees available under the Ayushman scheme, poor families have so far saved 1 lakh crore rupees.

Referring to the pucca houses being provided to the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Shri Modi said that till now 4 crore houses have been built under this scheme. Referring to the Kisan Samman Nidhi, the he said that the BJP’s double engine government is giving 12 thousand rupees to the farmers, whereas the Congress only makes false promises of loan waiver.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ: ایمبولینسوں پر بمباری سے یو این چیف ’دہشت زدہ‘

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش نے غزہ کی پٹی میں ...

شمالی غزہ میں امداد کی رسائی ناممکن، ہلاکتوں میں اضافہ

اسرائیل کے فضائی حملوں اور زمینی کارروائیوں کے باعث شمالی غز ...

آئی سی سی ورلڈ کپ: بھارت نے سری لنکا کو 302 رنز سے شکست دے کر سیمی فائنل میں جگہ بنالی

ممبئی میں آئی سی سی مینز کرکٹ ورلڈ کپ 2023 میں بھارت نے سری لنکا ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

UNESCO unveils action plan to check Online disinformation, Hate Speech

By Andalib Akhter Following extensive worldwide consultations and backed by a global opinion, the UNESCO ha ...

38 journalists, media workers killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza: Report

Web Desk The death toll of journalists and media workers killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7 ros ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart