Next 25 years are very important for progress of the country, especially youth: PM Modi

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the people to vote thoughtfully, saying the coming 25 years are most important for the future of the country, Madhya Pradesh and our youth, which will ensure the progress of the country along with the youth.

Mr Modi was addressing a public meeting in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh today in support of BJP candidates. He said that these elections are not just to elect MLAs, but to give a new direction to the development of Madhya Pradesh.

Describing Congress as a guarantee of lies, Mr Modi said that the history of the Congress is full of lies. He said, they always make false announcements. Mr Modi mentioned the steps taken by the BJP government for public welfare. Referring to the public welfare schemes of the BJP government, he said that due to the free treatment of up to 5 lakh rupees available under the Ayushman scheme, poor families have so far saved 1 lakh crore rupees.

Referring to the pucca houses being provided to the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Shri Modi said that till now 4 crore houses have been built under this scheme. Referring to the Kisan Samman Nidhi, the he said that the BJP’s double engine government is giving 12 thousand rupees to the farmers, whereas the Congress only makes false promises of loan waiver.