AQI in national capital turns into ‘severe’ category

The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital turned into ‘severe’ category again today morning, after it marginally improved to the ‘very poor’ category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI level at 7am in Anand Vihar was recorded at 452, in RK Puram at 433, in Punjabi Bagh at 460 and in ITO at 413. As per CPCB the average Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi Yesterday stood at 395 which is ‘very poor category’.

Supreme Court on yesterday directed the state governments of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to ensure crop residue burning was stopped and said it cannot let people die due to pollution. Meanwhile, Noida and Ghaziabad district administrations suspended physical classes in schools, as the air quality index in the national capital region continues to deteriorate.

