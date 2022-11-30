Polling for 1st phase of Assembly polls in Gujarat to be held tomorrow

AMN

Polling for the first phase of Assembly polls in Gujarat to be held tomorrow. A total of 788 candidates are in the fray for 89 seats. First phase of polls will cover all 15 seats in Surat district and Over 47 lakh voters in the district are all set to vote tomorrow.

This time, all the seats are likely to have straight or triangular fights among the BJP, Congress and Aam Admi Party. With a massive 34 independent candidates, the Limbayat assembly seat has already hogged the limelight. Among others , political fate of BJP’s Vinu Moradiya , Mukesh Patel and Kumar Kanani , Congress leader Praful Togadia and Nilesh Kumbhani along with Aam Admi Party’s Gopal Italia and Ram Dhaduk will be decided tomorrow.