Political Tempers Rise in Bihar soon after announcement of elections dates

Last Updated on October 7, 2025 11:23 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter in Patna

A day after the Election Commission unveiled the schedule for the 243-member Bihar Assembly elections, political fervor has surged across the state. Parties from both the ruling NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan are ramping up their campaigns, signaling a high-stakes battle ahead.

The BJP’s Bihar unit, in a social media post, highlighted the NDA’s “unprecedented work” and cited the Begusarai textile factory as a symbol of visionary governance.

Samrat Choudhary, Bihar Deputy CM and senior BJP leader, asserted that the public will endorse the NDA’s development model spanning two decades. He confirmed that seat-sharing talks within the alliance are underway and a final announcement is imminent.

JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha echoed the sentiment, stating Bihar has reached a “take-off stage” under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, with notable progress in infrastructure, law and order, and women’s empowerment.

Mahagathbandhan Promises Transformation

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader, released a video message promising a new era of “inclusive progress, public welfare, and comprehensive reforms” starting November 14.

CPI General Secretary D Raja, speaking in Patna, reaffirmed CPI’s commitment to the Mahagathbandhan and its intent to contest a “reasonable number of seats.” Seat-sharing discussions are ongoing.

The Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) is set to meet tomorrow to finalize its candidates for the polls, adding momentum to the opposition’s preparations.

Election Timeline and Code of Conduct

The Election Commission announced that voting will take place in two phases—November 6 (121 seats) and November 11 (122 seats).

Counting of votes is scheduled for November 14, a date that both alliances are eyeing as pivotal.

With the schedule now public, the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect, regulating campaign activities and ensuring fair play.

As Bihar braces for a politically charged month, voters are being courted with promises of progress, transformation, and stability. The coming weeks will reveal which narrative resonates most with the electorate.

Would you like a version of this tailored for social media, or perhaps a breakdown of key constituencies to watch?