15 killed as landslide hits bus in Himachal Pradesh, Prez, PM express grief over accident

Oct 8, 2025

October 8, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

In shocking accident at least 15 people were killed after a private bus was struck by a massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district on Tuesday evening.

According to the District Public Relations Officer, the death toll is likely to rise as several passengers are feared trapped under the debris. “So far, 15 bodies have been recovered. Rescue operations are underway to save those still trapped,” the official said.

Four persons, including a child, have been rescued. Over 30 persons were reported to be onboard when the bus got hit by the landslide.

District administration teams, police, and NDRF personnel are carrying out rescue efforts despite challenging weather conditions. The ill-fated bus was reportedly travelling from Swarghat to Bilaspur when the tragedy struck near Ballu bridge in Jandhuta.

Authorities have urged travellers to avoid hilly stretches as heavy rain continues in the region.

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in a bus accident caused by a landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Prime Minister Narendera Modi expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a mishap in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.

He also wished speedy recovery for those injured in the mishap.

The Prime Minister has announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

In a statement shared on X, PM Modi said, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

