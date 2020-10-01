Police ban Large Gatherings at India Gate Amid Growing Anger Over UP Rape

WEB DESK

Delhi Police have banned large gathering in and around India Gate in the national capital following reports of large protest against Hathras gang rape on Friday.

However, a total of 100 people allowed to gather at Jantar Mantar, 3 km from India Gate, if they have permission of the “competent authority”. “No gathering is permissible around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 CrPC,” the Delhi Police tweeted.

A protest meet was planned at India Gate tomorrow for the 20-year-old from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, whose gang rape and brutal torture had reminded many of Nirbhaya.

The choice of date was significant – October 2 is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who was among the first to raise voice for the cause of the oppressed members of the so-called lower castes. The woman, a member of the Scheduled Castes, had died on Tuesday at a Delhi hospital after fighting for her life for two weeks.